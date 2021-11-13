Skip to Main Content
Soccer·New

Hamilton to host Canadian men's soccer World Cup qualifier against U.S. in January

Canada will host the U.S. at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field in a Jan. 30 World Cup qualifier.

40th-rank Canadians to face 12th-ranked Americans at Tim Horton's Field on Jan. 30

The Canadian Press ·
Canada will play the United States in a World Cup qualifying match in the Hammer in January. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press)

It's time for another cold one. Canada will host the U.S. at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field in a Jan. 30 World Cup qualifier.

The match will be sandwiched around Canadian visits to Honduras on Jan. 27 and El Salvador on Feb. 2.

It will mark the first time the Canadian men have played in Hamilton. The Canadian women last played there in June 2018, losing 3-2 to Germany.

The Canadian men are no strangers to playing in a winter wonderland, having dispatched Mexico 2-1 in a snowy Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton earlier this month.

Canada, currently ranked 40th in the world, and the 12th-ranked U.S. played to a 1-1 tie when they met Sept. 5 in Nashville.

Canada (4-0-4, 16 points) currently tops the eight-team CONCACAF final qualifying round standings, ahead of the U.S. (4-1-3, 15 points), Mexico (4-2-2, 14 points) and Panama (4-2-2, 14 points).

WATCH | Evaluating the importance of Canada's WC qualifier win over Mexico:

What Canada's win over Mexico means for World Cup chances

8 days ago
5:51
Alexandre Gangué-Ruzic, editor-in-chief of Between The Sticks, joins Signa Butler to break down the Canadian men's national soccer team's historic win against Mexico in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying. Canada is in 1st place after the win, leaving top-3 favourites Mexico and the United States with ground to make up when the next round of matches come in late January. 5:51
