Hamilton to host Canadian men's soccer World Cup qualifier against U.S. in January

It's time for another cold one. Canada will host the U.S. at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field in a Jan. 30 World Cup qualifier.

The match will be sandwiched around Canadian visits to Honduras on Jan. 27 and El Salvador on Feb. 2.

It will mark the first time the Canadian men have played in Hamilton. The Canadian women last played there in June 2018, losing 3-2 to Germany.

The Canadian men are no strangers to playing in a winter wonderland, having dispatched Mexico 2-1 in a snowy Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton earlier this month.

Canada, currently ranked 40th in the world, and the 12th-ranked U.S. played to a 1-1 tie when they met Sept. 5 in Nashville.

Canada (4-0-4, 16 points) currently tops the eight-team CONCACAF final qualifying round standings, ahead of the U.S. (4-1-3, 15 points), Mexico (4-2-2, 14 points) and Panama (4-2-2, 14 points).

WATCH | Evaluating the importance of Canada's WC qualifier win over Mexico: