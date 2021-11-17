Something special is going on with Canada's men's soccer team — and it could lead them to the World Cup

For more than 70 years, Mexico has ruled over CONCACAF like a ruthless bully, callously wiping out rivals who dared to muscle in on its territory.

El Tri have qualified for the previous seven FIFA World Cups in a row, and 15 of the last 18 overall since 1950, more times than not having gorged itself during the CONCACAF qualifiers to come out on top, and leaving the rest of the teams in the region to fight it out over its table scraps.

But there has been a seismic power shift within CONCACAF during this year's final round of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, as evidenced by Canada's epic 2-1 win over the Mexicans on a frigid Tuesday night before 44,212 spectators at Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium.

Cyle Larin was the star of the show by scoring both goals to move him into a tie with Dwanye De Rosario as Canada's all-time leading scorer, with 22 goals apiece. He wasn't the only hero for Canada, as goalkeeper Milan Borjan came up with a miraculous save deep into injury time to preserve one of the biggest results in the history of the men's team program.

It was Canada's first win against Mexico in over 21 years, and first on home soil against the CONCACAF powerhouse since 1990. Mexico has dominated the all-time series against Canada, winning 19 of the previous 32 encounters dating back to 1957, with only four losses.

John Molinaro analyses Canada's huge victory over Mexico

Canadian men make huge statement

But Canada made a major statement with its fifth win over Mexico. After being dominated by their rivals for decades, the Reds came up with a performance for the ages in Edmonton in one of the most important matches ever between the two nations, delivering a stern message to the Mexicans that the gap has closed, and that CONCACAF is no longer their personal playpen.

The final round of the CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers, known as "The Octagon," kicked off in September and runs until next March, with all eight teams facing each other home and away. The top three nations at the end of the 14-match group stage automatically qualify for next year's World Cup in Qatar. The fourth-place team is forced to play a two-game intercontinental playoff with a World Cup berth at stake.

After eight matches, Canada is the only unbeaten team in CONCACAF qualifying and sits in first place in the table with 16 points, just ahead of the United States (15), and Mexico and Panama (14 apiece). They are followed by Costa Rica (nine), Jamaica (seven), El Salvador (six), and Honduras (three). At the moment, Canada looks to be in a very good position to end its World Cup drought that goes back to 1986 in Mexico when it made its lone tournament appearance.

Not wanting to get ahead of himself, Canadian coach John Herdman said his "boys delivered" on Tuesday night, but he also reiterated that there's still lots of soccer still to play.

"This is a 14-game war. We've only got six games left. Six tough matches. We just have to keep our feet on the ground. … You see how tight it is, the group is so tight. This isn't going to be done until the last round, that's my belief. We have to keep fighting," Herdman said in the post-match press conference.

Larin brace moves Canada past Mexico and to top of CONCACAF World Cup group table

'Be Canadian, be humble'

He also downplayed suggestions that this win over Mexico means Canada could now be considered among the elite nations in CONCACAF.

"Not until we get to Qatar. We've got to get to Qatar, and that's (what) I am asking this country to do, just keep our feet on the ground. Be Canadian, be humble. We've won nothing yet. We're on a bit of a roll at the minute… but let's keep our feet on the ground and if we qualify for Qatar, then I think this whole country can celebrate and recognize the achievement," Herdman stated.

Indeed, Canada has to play away from home in four of its last six games, with tricky road trips to Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica and Panama. Visits to Central America have ended Canada's World Cup dreams before, so nothing can be taken for granted.

Canadian goalkeeper Milan Borjan makes goal-line saves to preserve win over Mexico

Still, Herdman's modesty aside, there's no denying that this is the best and most talent-rich Canadian men's team in history, led by players the calibre of Alphonso Davies. It is also playing with a level of confidence and an attacking verve that it has historically lacked.

The narrative within CONCACAF is changing. Something very special is going on with this team, and it's clear that Mexico won't have Canada to kick around anymore.

"We are a top team in CONCACAF," Larin said post-game. "I believe that, the team believes it. And we think we can make the World Cup."