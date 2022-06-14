Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Canada falls to Honduras in CONCACAF Nations League play

Canada controlled the ball 62 per cent of the night Tuesday but had trouble scoring, while Honduras made the best of its limited opportunities in defeating the visitors 2-1 in CONCACAF Nations League play at Estadio Olimpico.

Jonathan David scores Canada's lone goal in 2-1 loss

The Canadian Press ·
Canada had nine shot attempts but only two on target during its 2-1 loss to Honduras in CONCACAF Nations League play on Monday at Estadio Olimpico in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. (@CanadaSoccer/Twitter)

Canada controlled the ball 62 per cent of the night Tuesday but had trouble scoring on the rain-soaked pitch, while Honduras made the best of its limited opportunities in defeating the visitors 2-1 in CONCACAF Nations League play at Estadio Olimpico.

Kevin Josue Lopez scored in the 13th minute for the home side, while teammate Kervin Arriage added an insurance marker in the 78th minute. Jonathan David scored for Canada in the 86th minute.

Canada had nine shot attempts but only two on target, while Honduras was limited to six shots with three on target. Each team received 16 fouls. Canada had one red card to Alistair Johnston in the fourth minute of injury time.

With the setback Canada slips to 1-1 in the Group C standings with three points, the same as Curacao. Honduras leads with two wins and a loss and six points.

WATCH l Canada comes up short against Honduras:

Honduras defeats Canada in CONCACAF Nations League play

2 hours ago
Duration 2:44
On a very wet evening in San Pedro Sula, Canada dropped a CONCACAF nations league match to Honduras 2-1 Monday.

Canada opened its Nations League campaign with a 4-0 win over Curacao last week.

The Nations League serves as the qualification tournament for the 2023 Gold Cup. It will resume in March of next year.

Canada, which is expected to schedule two final World Cup warmup games during the next international window in September, opens its tournament in Qatar against Belgium on Nov. 23.

WATCH l Canada Soccer's problems aren't solved yet:

Canada Soccer's problems aren't solved yet | The Breakdown

5 days ago
Duration 7:43
CBC's Chris Jones and Shireen Ahmed dissect the financial and organizational issues embroiling Canada Soccer and its men's and women's national teams.
