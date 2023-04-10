Veteran Kadeisha Buchanan latest injury setback for Canada coach Bev Priestman

Canada's injury list has grown ahead of Tuesday's friendly with fifth-ranked France in Le Mans.

Canada Soccer says veteran defender Kadeisha Buchanan has returned to Chelsea, her English club team, for further assessment on an injury sustained prior to the Canada camp. It did not detail the injury.

The 27-year-old centre back is Canada's anchor in the backline, with 131 caps.

The sixth-ranked Canadian women are already missing the injured Janine Beckie, Deanne Rose, Nichelle Prince, Desiree Scott and Quinn, who goes by one name. Beckie will miss the World Cup following knee surgery but coach Bev Priestman hopes the others will be ready for the July 20 start of the 32-team World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Rose and Prince are recovering from Achilles injuries while Scott picked up an injury at the end of the 2022 season that required surgery. Quinn is dealing with a leg injury.

Veteran centre back Shelina Zadorsky is recovering from illness, with Priestman opting not to call her into camp.

WATCH | Canadian women's soccer players sound off on pay inequity: