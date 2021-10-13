Canada's Jordyn Huitema scores a hat trick for Paris Saint-Germain

Canadian forward Jordyn Huitema scored three goals in 17 minutes Wednesday to help Paris Saint-Germain defeat Ukraine's WFC Kharkiv 5-0 in UEFA Women's Champions League group play.

The 20-year-old from Chilliwack, B.C., scored from a tight angle in the 25th minute to open the scoring. She made it 2-0 seven minutes later, heading in a rebound off the crossbar. Her third goal came in the 42nd minute off a pass from fellow Canadian international Ashley Lawrence.

Poland's Paulina Dudek made it 4-0 in the 59th minute at Stade Jean Bouin with a header off a corner that deflected in off a defender. Huitema almost scored her fourth in the 80th minute but her curling shot hit the goalpost. French midfielder Lea Khelifi made it 5-0 in the 88th.

Canadian No. 1 Stephanie Labbe had a game in the PSG goal. It was one-way traffic as the French champions outshot the visitors 42-2 (16-1 in shots on target) and had a 14-0 edge in corners and 69 per cent possessions.

PSG (3-0-0) leads Group B above Real Madrid, Iceland's Breidablik and Kharkiv.

Huitema has 13 goals and one assist in 41 appearances for Canada.