Canada misses out on bronze with loss to New Zealand at U-17 World Cup
4th place finish is Canada's best ever at this event
Canada, victimized by two early goals, had to settle for fourth place at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup after a 2-1 loss to New Zealand on Saturday.
The Canadian women found themselves down just 15 seconds after the opening kickoff with New Zealand's Grace Wisnewski erasing the tournament record of 22 seconds for fastest goal, set by Nigeria's Soo Adekwagh in 2008.
Wisnewski also scored in the 13th minute as the Canadians dug themselves a deep hole.
Lara Kazandjian threw Canada a lifeline in the 64th minute with a sweet left-footed strike from outside the penalty box after New Zealand failed to clear its lines.
Canada kept pressing for the equalizer but New Zealand held tight through five minutes of extra time.
Still, the fourth-place finish was Canada's best ever at the U-17 world championship. Canada's previous best was seventh in 2008 and 2012.
