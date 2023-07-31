Content
Soccer

Canada eliminated from Women's World Cup after Australia's 4-0 win

Australia has advanced in FIFA Women's World Cup action with a 4-0 win over Canada. The Canadians needed a win or a draw to go ahead, but were eliminated.

Canadians needed win or draw to move on

