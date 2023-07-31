Content
Skip to Main Content
Accessibility Help
Menu
When search suggestions are available use up and down arrows to review and enter to select.
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
sports
Top Stories
Hockey
Olympic Sports
Video
Shows
Podcasts
Player's Own Voice
All Sports
More
Soccer
MLS
CPL
More Soccer
Canada eliminated from Women's World Cup after Australia's 4-0 win | CBC Sports Loaded
Soccer
Canada eliminated from Women's World Cup after Australia's 4-0 win
Australia has advanced in FIFA Women's World Cup action with a 4-0 win over Canada. The Canadians needed a win or a draw to go ahead, but were eliminated.
Canadians needed win or draw to move on
Posted: Jul 31, 2023 6:20 AM EDT | Last Updated: 12 minutes ago
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications
|
Report error
now