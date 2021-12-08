Canada's Kyle Hiebert named semifinalist for MAC Hermann Trophy given to top NCAA soccer player
3 finalists to be announced Dec. 15; Winners to be named Jan. 7
For the second year in a row, Canadian Kyle Hiebert is one of 15 men's semifinalists for the MAC Hermann Trophy, awarded annually to the top NCAA soccer player.
The redshirt senior defender from Missouri State is one of four returning semifinalists, along with Pittsburgh senior defender Jasper Loeffelsend, Georgetown junior midfielder Dante Polvara and Washington senior forward Dylan Teves.
The semifinalists were chosen by NCAA Division I men's soccer coaches.
Canadian Gloire Amanda won the award last year when the Oregon State junior led the NCAA Division I in both goals (15) and total points (37). The Edmontonian was named to the All-Pac-12 and All-Far West Region first team as well as the United Soccer Coaches' All-America first team and Top Drawer Soccer Best XI first team.
Amanda is now playing professionally for Austria Klagenfurt.
Hiebert, a 24-year-old from La Salle, Man., anchored a Missouri State defence that helped the Bears to their third straight Missouri Valley Conference regular-season title.
He appeared in all 19 games, including 18 starts, and recorded a team-high 1,625 minutes this season while adding a career-high three goals. Missouri State had 10 shutouts this season and a .573 goals-against average.
Hiebert is the first-ever Missouri Valley Conference player to win three straight Defensive Player of the Year awards.
The MAC Hermann Trophy, presented by World Wide Technology, has been awarded annually since 1967.
Teal Bunbury (Akron, 2009) is the only other men's winner with Canadian ties. The son of former Canadian international Alex Bunbury, Teal has lived in the United States since he was 10 and represents the U.S. internationally.
There are no Canadians among the 15 women's semifinalists this year.
2021 Men's MAC Hermann Trophy Semifinalists
Oskar Agren, defender, Clemson (Sweden); Simon Becher, forward, Saint Louis, (U.S.); Benjamin Bender, midfielder, Maryland (U.S.); Yannick Bright, midfielder, New Hampshire (Italy); Sofiane Djeffal, midfielder, Oregon (France); Hendrik Hebbeker, midfielder, Hofstra (Germany); Kyle Hiebert, defender, Missouri State (La Salle, Man.); Jan Hoffelner, goalkeeper, Kentucky (Germany); Jasper Loeffelsend, defender, Pittsburgh (Germany); Dante Polvara, midfielder, Georgetown (U.S.); Ryan Sailor, defender, Washington (U.S.); Adam Savill, defender, New Hampshire (England); Dylan Teves, forward, Washington (U.S.); Thorleifur Ulfarsson, forward, Duke (Iceland); Sean Zawadzki, midfielder, Georgetown (U.S.).
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?