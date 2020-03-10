Canada's soccer women tie Brazil in empty stadium because of virus outbreak

Janine Beckie scored in the 87th minute as Canada salvaged a 2-2 draw with Brazil at the Tournoi de France women's soccer tournament.

The game was played in an empty stadium in Calais, France, as spectators were not permitted because of the coronavirus outbreak in Europe.

Beckie completed Canada's comeback from a 2-0 deficit when she collected a through ball from Diana Matheson and scored.

The goal came after Brazil was reduced to 10 players in the 75th minute when defender Jucinara was given a red card for pulling down Canadian midfielder Sophie Schmidt at the top of the box.

Matheson scored Canada's first goal in the 74th minute.

Marta opened the scoring in the eighth minute and Ludmilla da Silva made it 2-0 for No. 9 Brazil with a goal in the 17th minute.

Canada, ranked eighth in the world, finished the tournament 0-1-2 after opening with a 1-0 loss to fourth-ranked France and following with a 0-0 draw with third-ranked Netherlands. Canada was unable to get a goal against the Dutch despite playing with a numerical advantage for most of the second half.