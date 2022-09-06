Adriana Leon scores twice to lead Canada past Australia in women's soccer friendly

Adriana Leon, finding the target for the third time in two games, scored twice Tuesday to give Canada a 2-1 comeback win over Australia in a women's soccer friendly.

The 12th-ranked Australians pressed No. 7 Canada and were quick on the counter-attack in taking a 1-0 first-half lead. But the Canadians came out with renewed purpose after the break, pulling ahead on Leon goals in the 48th and 64th minute before some 27,000 at the newly rebuilt Allianz Stadium.

The 29-year-old from King City, Ont., who plays her club football for Manchester United, has scored in three of Canada's last four games to up her total to 27 in 88 international appearances.

Mary Fowler opened the scoring for the Matildas, who looked a more combative side than the one beaten 1-0 Saturday by an 11th-minute Leon goal at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane. But they had no answers as Canada rallied in the second half.

Australia, which will co-host next year's FIFA Women's World Cup with New Zealand, had its chances in the first game but could not beat goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan. Australia coach Tony Gustavsson lamented the missed opportunities, saying later his team could have scored three goals on another night.

Australia converted its first chance in the third minute Tuesday after Fowler intercepted a poor Sheridan clearance. Cortnee Vine then found star striker Sam Kerr, who attracted several defenders in the Canadian penalty box before cutting the ball back to an open Fowler. The 19-year-old Manchester City forward slotted a low shot past Sheridan for her eighth goal in 25 international appearances.