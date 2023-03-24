Canada's Adriana Leon joins Portland Thorns on short-term loan from Man United

Canadian international forward Adriana Leon has joined the NWSL's Portland Thorns on a short-term loan from Manchester United.

The hope is the deal, which runs through June 30, gives Leon playing time ahead of this summer's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The Canadian team is expected to head to Australia at the start of July for a pre-tournament camp.

Leon has seen limited action of late in England, with injuries playing a part.

The 30-year-old from King City, Ont., signed with Manchester United last July after 3 1/2 seasons with West Ham United. She has made nine appearances with three goals since joined Man United.

"An opportunity was presented to us to bring Adriana to Portland and we believe this is a move that is beneficial for both the club and Adriana," Thorns GM Karina LeBlanc, a fellow Canadian, said in a statement. "She wants to be here and take advantage of the opportunity in a competitive environment ahead of the World Cup. Adriana has the ability to make an impact as we strengthen this special group with her talent to help continue to push us forward."

Portland is also home to Canadian captain Christine Sinclair, who doubles as the Thorns skipper, and injured forward Janine Beckie.

"Adriana is an excellent addition to our deep and talented roster," said Thorns head coach Mike Norris. "She brings a wealth of experience both at the international level and club level. An out-and-out winger, she likes to play on the front foot and go at defenders, and we feel she will fit our playing style well."

Leon, who has 28 goals in 96 international appearances, started in Canada's 2-1 loss to France on Tuesday in Le Mans.