Nico Pasquotti came off the bench and scored the winning goal in the 95th minute, leading Calgary's Cavalry FC to a 2-1 victory over Forge FC on Sunday afternoon at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton.

The 23-year-old forward pounced on the end of a header sent into the box by defender Joel Waterman and beat goalkeeper Quillan Roberts.

Nik Ledgerwood also scored for Cavalry, which tops the Canadian Premier League standings at 3-0-0. Ledgerwood beat the offside trap and then Roberts in the 21st minute.

Forge, which saw its record slip to 1-2-1, answered 12 minutes later when Emery Welshman connected on a pass with Tristan Borges, whose well-placed shot eluded Calvary keeper Marco Carducci.

Sunday's match featured a first for the CPL with an all-female officiating crew.