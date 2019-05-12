Nico Pasquotti plays hero to keep Cavalry FC undefeated
Notches winning goal in 95th minute for Canadian Premier League leaders
Nico Pasquotti came off the bench and scored the winning goal in the 95th minute, leading Calgary's Cavalry FC to a 2-1 victory over Forge FC on Sunday afternoon at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton.
The 23-year-old forward pounced on the end of a header sent into the box by defender Joel Waterman and beat goalkeeper Quillan Roberts.
Nik Ledgerwood also scored for Cavalry, which tops the Canadian Premier League standings at 3-0-0. Ledgerwood beat the offside trap and then Roberts in the 21st minute.
Forge, which saw its record slip to 1-2-1, answered 12 minutes later when Emery Welshman connected on a pass with Tristan Borges, whose well-placed shot eluded Calvary keeper Marco Carducci.
Sunday's match featured a first for the CPL with an all-female officiating crew.
