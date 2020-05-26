Davies, Bayern hold off Dortmund to close in on 8th straight Bundesliga title
Canadian left back plays entire game in narrow 1-goal victory
Joshua Kimmich scored with a long-range lob to give Bayern Munich a 1-0 win over closest rival Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, putting the team a huge step closer to claiming a record-extending eighth consecutive Bundesliga title.
Canadian international Alphonso Davies started at left back for Bayern and played the entire game. Davies used his remarkable speed to prevent a first-half goal, running from the centre of the field to chase down Erling Haaland and win the ball as the Dortmund striker was advancing alone on the Bayern net.
Davies, from Edmonton, was coming off a stellar performance in a 5-2 rout of Eintract Frankfurt on Saturday in which he scored and set up another goal.
WATCH | Bayern secures key victory on march to Bundesliga title:
It was an eerily quiet meeting between the Bundesliga rivals as the shouts from players and coaches, and the thud of the ball being kicked around, could be heard clearly in Dortmund's almost-empty 80,000-capacity Westfalenstadion.
The Bundesliga, which resumed after a two-month coronavirus-induced suspension on May 16, is being played without fans and amid strict hygiene measures for the rest of season.
Later Tuesday, Bayer Leverkusen hosted Wolfsburg, Borussia Mönchengladbach visited Werder Bremen and Eintracht Frankfurt welcomed Freiburg.
