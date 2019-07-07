Brazil defeats Peru to claim 1st Copa America since 2007

Host Brazil defeated Peru 3-1 Sunday to win its first Copa America title since 2007.

Everton, Gabriel Jesus and Richarlison scored a goal each to give Brazil its ninth South American championship at a packed Maracana Stadium.

Peru scored through Paolo Guerrero but couldn't pull off one last upset after eliminating Uruguay in the quarter-finals and two-time defending champion Chile in the semifinals.

Brazil, playing the tournament without the injured Neymar, was with 10 men from the 70th minute because Gabriel Jesus was sent off with a second yellow card.

Neymar and his son sat close to Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro among the crowd of nearly 70,000 at the Maracana.

Brazil has won the Copa America all five times it hosted the tournament.

Richarlison of Brazil celebrates after scoring a penalty to give Brazil a 3-1 lead. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Peru, which had been routed 5-0 by Brazil in the group stage and barely escaped early elimination, was trying to win its first Copa America trophy in 44 years. It hadn't made it to the final since it won its second South American title in 1975.

The victory helped Brazil to regain some of the fans' confidence following the team's elimination in the quarter-finals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia. It will also ease some of the pressure on coach Tite, who had been criticized for his selections and the team's lackluster performances.

Brazil hadn't made it past the quarter-finals of the Copa America since beating Argentina 3-0 in the 2007 final in Venezuela. It didn't even get past the group stage in 2016.

The last time it won the Copa America at home had been in 1989, when Romario scored the winner against Uruguay at the Maracana.

Brazil's only other title since 2007 came in the 2013 Confederations Cup, also at home.

It was an even match from the start, with Brazil not being able to press too much despite being urged on by most of the crowd at the Maracana.

Everton opened the scoring in the 15th minute from close range after a well-placed cross by Gabriel Jesus, who made a great run down the right flank.

Guerrero equalized for Peru by converting a 44th-minute penalty kick after a handball by Brazil defender Thiago Silva.

Gabriel Jesus put Brazil ahead again in the third minute of first-half stoppage time with a low shot after an assist from midfielder Arthur.

Peru tried to take control after Gabriel Jesus was sent off for a hard foul on an opponent, but the visitors were not able to create many significant chances.

Brazil sealed victory when Richarlison, who had missed a few matches because of the mumps, converted a penalty kick in the 90th.

Both penalty kicks had to be delayed for video reviews.

Uruguay is the Copa America's most successful nation with 15 titles, one more than Argentina.