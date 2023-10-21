Bobby Charlton, Manchester United icon who survived plane crash and won World Cup for England, dead at 86

Bobby Charlton, an English soccer icon who survived a plane crash that decimated a Manchester United team destined for greatness to become the heartbeat of his country's 1966 World Cup-winning team, has died. He was 86.

A statement from Charlton's family, released by United, said he died on Saturday surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, Norma, whom he married in 1961, and his two daughters.

An extravagantly gifted midfielder with a ferocious shot, Charlton was the leading scorer for both United (249 goals) and England (49 goals) for more than 40 years until being overtaken by Wayne Rooney.

"Sir Bobby was a hero to millions, not just in Manchester, or the United Kingdom, but wherever football is played around the world," United said.

"He was admired as much for his sportsmanship and integrity as he was for his outstanding qualities as a footballer; Sir Bobby will always be remembered as a giant of the game."

England's Charlton (11) jumps to head the ball toward the Brazilian team goal during a friendly match in London's Wembley Stadium in May 1963. (Kent Gavin/Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Alex Ferguson, who managed United from 1986-2013, said before Charlton's death that he "is the greatest Manchester United player of all time — and that's saying something."

"Bobby Charlton is absolutely without peer in the history of the English game," Ferguson said.

'Grace, power and precision'

Charlton was also renowned for his humility, discipline and sportsmanship. He was never sent off in 758 appearances for United from 1956-73 or in 106 internationals for England from 1958-70.

Charlton played with George Best and Denis Law in the "Trinity" that led United to the 1968 European Cup after surviving the 1958 Munich plane crash that wiped out the celebrated "Busby Babes" team. He won three English league titles at United, and one FA Cup.

"For a footballer, he offered an unparalleled combination of grace, power and precision," said former United defender Bill Foulkes, another survivor of the Munich air crash.

"It added up to a greatness and something more — something I can only call beauty."

'Truly a national hero'

FIFA president Gianni Infantino described Charlton as a "football legend whose impact on the game spanned generations." United great David Beckham said Charlton was "truly a national hero," while British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called him "one of the game's greatest players."

Charlton's England scoring record stood for 45 years until Rooney scored his 50th goal for the national team in September 2015. Three of his England goals came in the World Cup in 1966, during which Charlton played every minute for the team and stood out especially in the semifinals, when he scored twice against Portugal to lead England to a first major final.

England beat West Germany 4-2 after extra time in the final.

Charlton, centre, raises the Jules Rimet Trophy in the air following England's 4-2 victory over West Germany in the World Cup Final at London's Wembley Stadium in July 1966. (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Post-playing career

After retiring in 1973, Charlton went into coaching and founded a youth scheme that included Beckham among its participants.

Knighted in 1994 by Queen Elizabeth, Charlton remains a mainstay at Old Trafford, featuring alongside Best and Law on a statue outside United's stadium.

Charlton avoided the controversies and distractions that damaged the career of Best, with his style and demeanour bringing a popularity that transcended the tribalism of club and international football.

A Manchester United fan places a scarf around a statute of Charlton outside Old Trafford in Manchester, England, on Saturday (Carl Recine/Reuters)

"I felt he could be a bit aloof," the late Best said in a 2001 magazine interview. "We were never at each other's throats, we simply didn't go and have a pint together."

In November 2020, it was announced that Charlton had been diagnosed with dementia, the same disease that afflicted his brother Jack — who died in 2020 at age 85 — and another World Cup winner, Nobby Stiles.

Charlton's death left Geoff Hurst, who scored a hat trick in the 1966 final, as the only surviving member of that England team.

Charlton embraces Brazilian soccer legend Pelé in Paris in February 1995. (Remy de la Mauviniere/The Associated Press)

"We will never forget him and nor will all of football," Hurst said of Charlton on X, formerly known as Twitter. "A great colleague and friend, he will be sorely missed by all of the country beyond sport alone."

Robert Charlton was born on Oct. 11, 1937, in the coal-mining town of Ashington, northeast England, and his talent was obvious from a young age.

"We realized Bobby was going to be a bit special as a player when he was about five years old," said Jack, his older brother. "He was always kicking a football or a tennis ball against a wall, and when it bounced back it stuck to him like a magnet."

Manchester United plane crash

Charlton's playing career began far from home in Manchester after leaving school at 15, making his United debut three years later against the Charlton club, in southeast London, in 1956.

Within two years, tragedy struck the tight-knit group of United players whose relationship was forged as trainees in austere conditions. Team members were still celebrating winning at Red Star Belgrade to secure a place in the European Cup semifinals when their plane caught fire on its third attempt to take off in heavy snow after a refueling stop in Germany.

Charlton talks to a journalist while recovering in hospital in Munich in February 1958. (Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Charlton miraculously emerged from the smoldering wreckage with only light head injuries and picked his way through the wreckage to help survivors. Spotting manager Matt Busby groaning in agony on the smoke-shrouded runway, Charlton rushed to help the father figure who had promoted him to the first team.

But eight members of the "Busby Babes" team packed with bright prospects were among the 21 fatalities. They included Duncan Edwards, considered one of England's most talented players at 21.

Charlton plays for Manchester United during a match against Chelsea, at Stamford Bridge in London, in April 1973. (Don Morley/Allsport/Getty Images)

"Sometimes it engulfs me with terrible anger and regret and sadness — and guilt that I walked away and found so much," Charlton wrote in 2007.

Charlton became driven by a lingering obligation to preserve the memories of the Munich dead, returning to action less than four weeks later and helping a hurriedly assembled team of survivors and stand-ins reach that season's FA Cup final.

The biggest prize of his club career arrived in 1968 as United became the first English club to become champion of Europe. Charlton scored twice in a 4-1 extra-time win over a Benfica team containing Portugal great Eusebio.