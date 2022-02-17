Beckie rescues Canadian women's soccer team in tie with England at Arnold Clark Cup

Janine Beckie's elegant second-half strike lifted Canada into a 1-1 draw with England at the Arnold Clark Cup on Thursday.

The first outing of the year for Olympic-champion Canada came with a shaky first half that saw eighth-ranked England dominate. But No. 6 Canada responded in the second half.

Millie Bright put England ahead in the 22nd minute from a short corner. The ball was sent into the box with Canadian 'keeper Kailen Sheridan punching it away in traffic. But the ball went straight to Bright and the Chelsea defender took advantage, scoring with a sweet right-footed volley that deflected off Canadian forward Jordyn Huitema en route to goal.

The lead could have been larger had it not been for some timely interventions by Canadian centre back Kadeisha Buchanan, who was immense on the day.

Canada tied it in the 55th minute after Ashley Lawrence intercepted a pass and made a surging run towards the England goal. Her pass deflected off a defender to Jordyn Huitema, who slipped it to Beckie. The Manchester City forward stopped and curled a left-footed shot into the top corner from just outside of the penalty box.

It was Beckie's 34th goal for Canada, tying her with Kara Lang for fourth spot on the Canadian scoring list.

In the opening game of the doubleheader at Riverside Stadium, No. 3 Germany tied No. 9 Spain 1-1 thanks to an 87th-minute goal by Lea Schueller. Alexia Putellas, named The Best FIFA Women's Player and Ballon d'Or winner for 2021, scored for Spain in the 46th minute after pouncing on a German defensive error.

Spain had won 16 straight prior to Thursday's draw, outscoring the opposition 96-0.

The Canadian women face Germany on Sunday at Carrow Road in Norwich before taking on Spain next Wednesday at Wolverhampton's Molineux Stadium.

In the absence of Christine Sinclair, 23-year-old Jessie Fleming wore the captain's armband for the first time at the senior level. Sinclair has stayed home following the recent death of her mother. The Canadians wore black armbands in memory of Sandi Sinclair.

Fleming was one of six starters from the Tokyo Olympic final in Thursday's starting 11. Three more were on the bench, which was split between veterans and relative newcomers.

Canada's Jessie Fleming, right, and England's Nikita Parris battle for the ball during the Arnold Clark Cup soccer match between England and Canada on Thursday. (Zac Goodwin/The Associated Press)

The starting 11 came into the match with 758 combined caps.

England started well, forcing two corners in the first five minutes. But Canada threatened first off a corner of its own in the 12th minute. A Buchanan header came to Deanne Rose in the box but Bright was able to clear the ball.

England captain Leah Williamson's low shot went just wide in the 15th minute.

Canada wobbled after going down 1-0, with England controlling the midfield. Buchanan made two blocks to deny England shots in the 34th minute.

The Canadians were opened up several time on the flank. And the half ended with Canada under siege. Lauren Hemp just missed doubling the home side's lead in the 43rd minute when her shot went wide after a nice buildup.

England continued to control possession in the second half. When Canada did get the ball, it failed to threaten — until Beckie's stylish goal.

England almost pulled ahead two minutes later but Sheridan pushed away Hemp's shot.

The introduction of Quinn, who goes by one name, bolstered the Canadian midfield in the 59th minute. Fullback Jayde Riviere limped off in the 66th minute, favouring her left leg after going down awkwardly.

The game opened up in the dying minutes, with both teams attacking.

Canada is gearing up for the CONCACAF W Championship in July in Monterrey, Mexico, which will determine who will represent North and Central America and the Caribbean at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand and the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

England is preparing to host the UEFA European Women's Football Championship in July. It is also in the midst of World Cup qualifying, posting a record-breaking 20-0 victory over No. 112 Latvia in November.

Canada had won the last two meetings between the two, with a 2-0 victory most recently last April in Stoke. But coach Bev Priestman downplayed those results, saying England was in a state of transition. The Lionesses are now coached by Sarina Wiegman.

The Dutch coach came into Thursday's match with a 6-0-0 record at England's helm, with all six games World Cup qualifiers. The English women outscored the opposition 53-0 during that run.

Prior to Thursday, Canada was 9-3-5 under Priestman including two shootout wins at the Tokyo Olympics. The losses were to the U.S., Brazil and Mexico.

The tournament title sponsor, Arnold Clark, is a family-run car dealer.