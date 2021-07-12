Bayern says Davies tore ankle ligament in Canada training, won't need surgery
Bayern Munich said Monday the injury which forced Canadian full-back Alphonso Davies out of the CONCACAF Gold Cup last week was a torn ankle ligament but that he won't need surgery.
Injury forced full-back out of CONCACAF Gold Cup
Bayern Munich said Monday the injury which forced Canadian full-back Alphonso Davies out of the CONCACAF Gold Cup last week was a torn ankle ligament but that he won't need surgery.
Davies flew back to Munich from the tournament in the United States on Friday after he was hurt in training ahead of Canada's opening game.
Bayern said the club "must do without Alphonso Davies until further notice" because of what it said was a torn anterior ligament in his left ankle. The 20-year-old is recovering in Munich and the club doesn't expect he will need surgical intervention.
Bayern is starting its pre-season preparations and doesn't have a competitive game until Aug. 6 in the first round of the German Cup.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?