Bayern Munich clinch 8th consecutive Bundesliga title with narrow victory
Lewandowski's lone strike helps German champion secure its 30th domestic crown
Bayern Munich secured its eighth successive German Bundesliga title Tuesday with two games to spare after beating Werder Bremen 1-0 with a goal from Robert Lewandowski.
Werder kept Bayern at bay for most of the first half but the champions still found a breakthrough. Jerome Boateng played a perfectly weighted ball over the defence in the 43rd minute for Robert Lewandowski to control on his chest and hit past the goalkeeper for his 31st Bundesliga goal this season.
Bayern finished with 10 men after a second yellow card for Canadian international Alphonso Davies in the 79th minute. Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer made a crucial late save to stop Yuya Osako's header.
WATCH | Lewandowski gives Bayern Munich win, Bundesliga title:
Davies was cautioned in the 19th minute after a clash with Leonardo Bittencourt, pushing off the Bremen player after the two made contact seconds earlier.
Davies receives 1st red card
Late in the game, the 19-year-old fullback was judged to have impeded Milos Veljkovic. It seemed a harsh call with Davies guilty perhaps only of sticking his backside out a tad as the Serbian went past.
It was the first red card of his Bundesliga career.
Davies showed his threat down the left flank in the fourth minute but his low cross from just inside the penalty box just missed a teammate — and was ruled offside.
Bayern powered to its 30th German title with a perfect record of seven wins in the Bundesliga since it resumed last month in empty stadiums amid the coronavirus pandemic. Hansi Flick has coached Bayern to 26 wins from 29 games in all competitions since he took over in November.
Bayern is chasing a possible triple. It can add the German Cup if it beats Bayer Leverkusen in the July 4 final and is in contention for the Champions League. Europe's premier club competition was postponed because of the coronavirus but is due to finish in a tournament format in August.
Last-placed Paderborn was relegated after losing 1-0 Wednesday to Union Berlin.
