Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Soccer·New

Banana thrown at Brazilian players in friendly against Tunisia in Paris

A banana was thrown from the crowd at Brazilian players celebrating a goal in a friendly against Tunisia in Paris on Tuesday.

Richarlison had just scored team's second goal in 5-1 win at Parc des Princes

The Associated Press ·
Brazil was using the match to make a statement against racism, with the players posing before kickoff in front of a sign that said: "Without our black players, we wouldn't have stars on our shirt." (Franck Fife/AFP)

A banana was thrown from the crowd at Brazilian players celebrating a goal in a friendly against Tunisia in Paris on Tuesday.

Forward Richarlison had just scored the team's second goal in a 5-1 win at Parc des Princes when the banana was hurdled toward him and the other Brazilians celebrating near one of the corner flags. What appeared to be a water bottle and another object also were thrown toward them.

Brazil was using the match to make a statement against racism, with the players posing before kickoff in front of a sign that said: "Without our black players, we wouldn't have stars on our shirt" — a reference to the five stars above the team crest that represents its five World Cup titles.

The Brazilian soccer federation condemned the incident and reinforced its stance to "fight against racism."

The federation's president said he was shocked with what happened.

"The punishment for these actions needs to be more severe," Ednaldo Rodrigues said.

Brazilian media said stadium security personell unsuccessfully tried to identify the person who threw the banana onto the field.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now