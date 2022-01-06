Canada's Atiba Hutchinson named man of the match in Besiktas' Turkish Super Cup win

Canadian Atiba Hutchinson scored for both teams Wednesday before seeing his Besiktas team win the Turkish Super Cup in a penalty shootout over Antalyaspor.

Hutchinson, who captains both Canada and his Istanbul club side, opened the scoring in the 33rd minute. After passing the ball to teammate Kenan Karaman, the 38-year-old from Brampton, Ont., headed into the penalty box and was in the right place at the right time when Valentin Rosier's cross deflected off a defender into his path.

Hutchinson used his left foot to deflect the ball into the corner of the goal.

An own goal by the Canadian tied the match in the 74th minute, setting the stage for the shootout — won 4-2 by Besiktas.

Hutchinson was named man of the match. Fellow Canadian Cyle Larin also started for Besiktas at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium.

The Super Cup traditionally matches the Turkish league and Cup champions. Besiktas won the double last season so Antalyaspor, the Turkish Cup finalist, was chosen as the opposition.