Canada's Atiba Hutchinson named man of the match in Besiktas' Turkish Super Cup win
38-year-old from Brampton, Ont., scores goal, own goal in shootout victory
Canadian Atiba Hutchinson scored for both teams Wednesday before seeing his Besiktas team win the Turkish Super Cup in a penalty shootout over Antalyaspor.
Hutchinson, who captains both Canada and his Istanbul club side, opened the scoring in the 33rd minute. After passing the ball to teammate Kenan Karaman, the 38-year-old from Brampton, Ont., headed into the penalty box and was in the right place at the right time when Valentin Rosier's cross deflected off a defender into his path.
Hutchinson used his left foot to deflect the ball into the corner of the goal.
Hutchinson was named man of the match. Fellow Canadian Cyle Larin also started for Besiktas at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium.
The Super Cup traditionally matches the Turkish league and Cup champions. Besiktas won the double last season so Antalyaspor, the Turkish Cup finalist, was chosen as the opposition.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?