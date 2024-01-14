Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Soccer

Asian Cup holds moment of silence for Israel-Hamas war victims before Palestinian team's game

A moment of silence was observed and then shouts of "free Palestine" rang out ahead of the Asian Cup game between Iran and the Palestinian soccer team on Sunday in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Both teams line up at midfield in Al Rayyan, Qatar as war reaches 100-day mark

The Associated Press ·
Two men's soccer teams are seen standing in front of one another, with their hands around each their teammates' necks as they observe a moment of silence on a soccer pitch.
Players from both sides observe a minute of silence in remembrance of the victims of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war before the Palestinian soccer team's match against Iran on Sunday at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

A moment of silence was observed and then shouts of "free Palestine" rang out ahead of the Asian Cup game between Iran and the Palestinian soccer team on Sunday in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

As the Israel-Hamas war reached the 100-day mark both teams lined up in the centre of the field at Education City Stadium and an announcement asked for silence "in memory of the lives tragically lost as a result of the ongoing situation in Palestine."

A hush fell across the stadium in the city of Al-Rayyan in Qatar before the pro-Palestinian chants could be heard coming from members of the crowd.

Earlier, Palestinian players stood in a line with their arms linked across each others' shoulders and sang their national anthem along with fans. The players then gathered in a huddle before and after the moment of silence.

The Palestinian soccer team's preparations for the tournament have been carried out without domestic soccer, as well as limited opportunities to play competitive matches.

Three-time champion Iran won Sunday's game 4-1. Iran scored two early goals as Karim Ansarifard struck inside two minutes and Shoja Khalilzadeh added another in the 12th.

Mehdi Ghayedi made it 3-0 in the 38th.

But the loudest cheers of the game came when Palestinian player Tamer Seyam pulled a goal back in first-half stoppage time.

Sardar Azmoun scored a fourth for Iran 10 minutes after the break.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now