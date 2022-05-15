Toronto's Ashley Lawrence scores twice in Paris Saint-Germain Coupe de France win
Fellow Canadian Jordyn Huitema also saw action off the bench for winners
Canadian Ashley Lawrence scored twice Sunday as Paris Saint-Germain downed underdog Yzeure 8-0 to win the Coupe de France in Dijon.
Fellow Canadian Jordyn Huitema came on for the PSG women in the 63rd minute.
PSG led 3-0 before the match was 10 minutes old. Marie-Antoinette Katoto scored three goals while Sara Dabritz added two and Paulina Dudek one at Stade Gaston Gerard.
PSG, which also lifted the trophy in 2010 and 2018, defeated Dijon (0-0, 5-4 on penalties), Lyon (3-0), Montpellier (3-1) and Fleury (4-2) en route to the final.
Yzeure, which stands third in France's Division 2 Group B, needed three penalty shootouts to get to its first cup final.
Yzeure downed Epinal (7-0), Evian TG (2-2, 5-3 on penalties), Toulouse (1-1, 5-4 on penalties), Lille (1-1, 5-4 on penalties.), Rodez (1-0) and Nantes (2-1).
