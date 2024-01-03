Canadian defender Ashley Lawrence named finalist for FIFA FIFPro World 11 all-star team

Canadian Ashley Lawrence is a finalist for the FIFA FIFPro World 11, as voted on by more than 28,000 professional players from around the world.

FIFA and FIFPro, which represents pro soccer players, released the 23 men's and women's finalists for the world all-star teams to be revealed Jan. 15 at The Best FIFA Football Awards in London.

Lawrence helped England's Chelsea to the Women's Super League title and FA Cup in 2023.

The 28-year-old fullback/midfielder from Caledon East, Ont., joined Canadian teammates Kadeisha Buchanan and Jessie Fleming at Chelsea in June, signing a three-year contract with the London powerhouse after seven seasons in France with Paris Saint-Germain.

Lauren James, Sam Kerr and Ashley Lawrence have been nominated for the FIFPRO World XI! 🤩<br><br>Congratulations, Blues! ���👏 <a href="https://t.co/hoLaKB7DKk">pic.twitter.com/hoLaKB7DKk</a> —@ChelseaFCW

Lawrence, a finalist for Canada Soccer Player of the Year, played in all 13 of Canada's games in 2023, upping her career caps total to 126.

The player vote determined the women's finalists based on their performance from Aug. 1, 2022, to Aug. 20, 2023. Players must have appeared in at least 25 official matches during that period.

The men's finalists, who include Erling Haaland, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, were judged on their performance from Dec. 19, 2022, to Aug. 20, 2023. Players had to appear in at least 23 official matches.

The final World 11 will consist of one goalkeeper, three defenders, three midfielders and three forwards plus the remaining outfield player with the next highest number of votes.

FIFA FIFPro Women's World 11 Finalists

Goalkeepers: Mackenzie Arnold (West Ham United, Australia); Mary Earps (Manchester United, England); Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars, U.S.).

Defenders: Lucy Bronze (Barcelona, England); Olga Carmona (Real Madrid, Spain); Alex Greenwood (Manchester City, England); Amanda Ilestedt (Paris Saint-Germain/Arsenal, Sweden); Ashley Lawrence (Paris Saint-Germain/Chelsea, Canada); Maria Leon (Barcelona, Spain); Irene Paredes (Barcelona, Spain).

Midfielders: Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona, Spain); Claudia Pina (Barcelona, Spain); Fridolina Rolfo (Barcelona, Sweden); Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich, England); Ella Toone (Manchester United, England); Keira Walsh (Barcelona, England).

Forwards: Jennifer Hermoso (Pachuca/Tigres, Spain); Lauren James (Chelsea, England); Sam Kerr (Chelsea, Australia); Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave, U.S.); Salma Paralluelo (Barcelona, Spain); Alexandra Popp (Wolfsburg, Germany); Alessia Russo (Manchester United/Arsenal, England).

Men's World 11 Finalists

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid, Belgium); Ederson (Manchester City, Brazil); Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa, Argentina).

Defenders: Ruben Dias (Manchester City, Portugal); Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool, Netherlands); Eder Militao (Real Madrid, Brazil); Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid, Germany); John Stones (Manchester City, England); Kyle Walker (Manchester City, England).

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund/Real Madrid, England); Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City, Belgium); Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City/Barcelona, Germany); Luka Modric (Real Madrid, Croatia); Rodri (Manchester City, Spain); Bernardo Silva (Manchester City, Portugal); Federico Valverde (Real Madrid, Uruguay).

Forwards: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid/Al-Ittihad, France); Erling Haaland (Manchester City, Norway); Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur/Bayern Munich, England); Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain, France); Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain/Inter Miami, Argentina); Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr, Portugal); Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid, Brazil).