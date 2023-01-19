Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Soccer

Charlotte FC player Anton Walkes dies at 25 in Florida accident

Soccer player Anton Walkes, who started his career at Tottenham, died Thursday after an accident in Florida, his MLS club Charlotte FC said. He was 25.

MLS club does not share details of accident that took life of former Tottenham player

The Associated Press ·
A soccer player wearing white and light blue uniform sticks his tongue out as he completes a long pass.
Anton Walkes, seen in April, began his career with English Premier League club Tottenham and also played for Portsmouth before signing with Atlanta United in MLS. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Soccer player Anton Walkes, who started his career at Tottenham, died Thursday after an accident in Florida, his MLS club Charlotte FC said. He was 25.

Charlotte said in a statement Walkes passed away early Thursday morning, without giving details of the accident.

The Miami Herald reported he was involved in a collision between two boats Wednesday near Miami Marine Stadium.

Charlotte FC owner David Tepper said all at the club were "devastated by the tragic passing of Anton Walkes."

"He was a tremendous son, father, partner and teammate whose joyous approach to life touched everyone he met," Tepper said in a club statement.

"There are no words to describe the sorrow of everyone in Major League Soccer today after learning of the tragic passing of Anton Walkes of Charlotte FC," MLS said in a statement. "Anton was a talented and dedicated player who was loved by his teammates and fans. We extend our deepest condolences to his partner, family, friends and the entire Charlotte FC family. MLS is coordinating with Charlotte FC to provide players and family members with the resources and support they may need during this tragic time."

Walkes began his career with English Premier League club Tottenham and also played for Portsmouth before signing with Atlanta United in MLS.

He joined Charlotte for the club's debut MLS season in 2022.

He played in 23 matches with 21 starts and had five shots on goal for Charlotte FC this past season.

"Anton made those around him better people in all areas of life and represented Charlotte FC to the highest standard both on and off the pitch," Tepper said.

Charlotte FC teammate Jaylin Lindsey said he was "heartbroken" to learn the news.

"Fly high my brother, you're the best teammate I could've asked for," Lindsey Tweeted. "Love you man."

And teammate Adam Armour Tweeted: "Rest easy my brother."

Totenham Hotspur also Tweeted: "We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former player, Anton Walkes. The thoughts of everyone at the Club are with his family and friends at this incredibly sad time."

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now