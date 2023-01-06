Content
Angel City acquires No. 1 NWSL draft pick in 3-team trade

Angel City acquired the top overall pick in the upcoming National Women's Soccer League draft in a three-team trade on Thursday. Angel City was expected to use the pick to select Alyssa Thompson, an 18-year-old forward — but she has not yet declared for the Jan. 12 draft.

Club expected to use pick to select 18-year-old Alyssa Thompson if she declares

Anne M. Peterson · The Associated Press ·
A female soccer player wearing a blue uniform stands on the field in front of an opponent in a white uniform.
Alyssa Thompson (13), pictured with the United States in October 2022, is expected to be selected by Angel City with the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NWSL draft if she declares. Thompson has until Monday to declare for the Jan. 12 draft. (Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters)

Angel City was expected to use the pick to select Alyssa Thompson, an 18-year-old forward out of Harvard-Westlake High School in Los Angeles — but she has not yet declared for the Jan. 12 draft. The team's interest in Thompson was first reported by the Los Angeles Times.

Thompson made her debut with the U.S. senior national team last year while also playing for the under-17 Total Futbol Academy boys' team in MLS NEXT. She has committed to Stanford.

Thompson has until Monday to declare for the draft.

Angel City acquired midfielder Yazmeen Ryan from the Portland Thorns in exchange for the fifth overall pick this year and a 2024 second-round selection, and $200,000 US in allocation money. Angel City then sent Ryan to NY/NJ Gotham with $250,000 in allocation money for the No. 1 pick.

Angel City did not make the playoffs last year as an expansion team but has higher expectations for this season. The team could see the return this spring of forward Christen Press, who tore her ACL last season.

"We know that in order to achieve these goals, we have to set ourselves up for on-field success for many years to come, which is why we wanted to be able to control our destiny with the No. 1 overall draft pick of the 2023 Draft," Angel City general manager Angela Hucles said in a statement. "We are focused on making as big of an impact on the field as possible, and we look forward to being able to do so in our second season."

WATCH | Professional women's soccer coming to Canada in 2025:

Professional women’s soccer coming to Canada in 2025

1 month ago
Live
Soccer superstars Christine Sinclair and Diana Matheson announce that a professional women’s soccer league in Canada will launch in 2025. The athletes tell Adrienne Arsenault the country has the players, money and desire to make the league a success.
