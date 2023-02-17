Andre De Grasse shows support for Canadian women's soccer team amid labour dispute
Olympic champion sprinter hopes dispute will be resolved in favour of the players
The Canadian women's soccer team has a big supporter in their ongoing impasse with Canada Soccer.
Olympic champion sprinter Andre De Grasse attended the team's 2-0 opening loss Thursday to the U.S. at the SheBelieves Cup in Orlando, Fla. The Markham, Ont., native says he hopes the dispute will be resolved in favour of the players.
"I think it's just really unfortunate to kind of see the lack of equality, especially given how well they've played the last couple of years," De Grasse told The Canadian Press.
"Hopefully both parties can come to a conclusion and try to work things out and you know, do what's best for the players, right?"
WATCH | Canadian women's soccer team competes amid ongoing labour dispute:
The men's and women's national teams are currently negotiating labour agreements with Canada Soccer. The women's previous deal expired at the end of 2021.
The two teams laid out a list of grievances in separate open letters posted on social media last Friday — and were reposted by players from both squads. They say both programs are having their budgets cut and that the women are not being treated the same way as the men.
The Canadian women boycotted training Saturday, saying they would not take the field unless Canada Soccer addressed their grievances. However, the team returned to training after Canada Soccer threatened legal action if they continued their job action.
De Grasse referred to the experiences of his partner — Nia Ali — and the women in his life as to why he's supporting them.
"I have very important women, girls in my life," he said. "I have my daughter, I have [Nia] who's a world champion as well. So I know all about the gender inequality that she faces. So I'm just trying to support the women's team."
WATCH | Labour dispute spills into SheBelieves Cup:
With files from Neil Davidson
