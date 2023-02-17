Content
Soccer

Andre De Grasse shows support for Canadian women's soccer team amid labour dispute

The Canadian women's soccer team has a big supporter in their ongoing impasse with Canada Soccer. Andre De Grasse attended the team's opening loss Thursday to the U.S. at the SheBelieves Cup in Orlando, Fla., saying he hopes the dispute will be resolved in favour of the players.

The Canadian Press ·
A male sprinter with a Canadian flag draped over his left shoulder points his left index finger toward the sky while holding a drink in his right hand.
Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse, see above during the World Athletics Championships in July 2022, attended the Canadian women's soccer team's 2-0 opening loss to the U.S. at the SheBelieves Cup in Orlando, Fla., on Thursday. (Hannah Peters/Getty Images for World Athletics)

Olympic champion sprinter Andre De Grasse attended the team's 2-0 opening loss Thursday to the U.S. at the SheBelieves Cup in Orlando, Fla. The Markham, Ont., native says he hopes the dispute will be resolved in favour of the players.

"I think it's just really unfortunate to kind of see the lack of equality, especially given how well they've played the last couple of years," De Grasse told The Canadian Press.

"Hopefully both parties can come to a conclusion and try to work things out and you know, do what's best for the players, right?"

WATCH | Canadian women's soccer team competes amid ongoing labour dispute:

Canada women's soccer team competes amid ongoing labour dispute

4 hours ago
Duration 2:05
Canada's women's soccer team is competing in the annual SheBelieves Cup despite an ongoing labour dispute over pay and equality, in which they are demanding the same backing and preparation ahead of this summer's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand as the men's team received before Qatar last year.

The men's and women's national teams are currently negotiating labour agreements with Canada Soccer. The women's previous deal expired at the end of 2021.

The two teams laid out a list of grievances in separate open letters posted on social media last Friday — and were reposted by players from both squads. They say both programs are having their budgets cut and that the women are not being treated the same way as the men.

The women are demanding the same backing and preparation ahead of this summer's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand as the men did before their soccer showcase in Qatar last year. Both the men's and women's teams want Canada Soccer to open its books and explain funding cuts to both programs this year.

The Canadian women boycotted training Saturday, saying they would not take the field unless Canada Soccer addressed their grievances. However, the team returned to training after Canada Soccer threatened legal action if they continued their job action.

De Grasse referred to the experiences of his partner — Nia Ali — and the women in his life as to why he's supporting them.

"I have very important women, girls in my life," he said. "I have my daughter, I have [Nia] who's a world champion as well. So I know all about the gender inequality that she faces. So I'm just trying to support the women's team."

WATCH | Labour dispute spills into SheBelieves Cup:

CanWNT to play 'in protest' at SheBelieves Cup after pay equity dispute with Canada Soccer

2 days ago
Duration 1:51
CBC Sports' Shireen Ahmed breaks down the Canadian women's national team's pay equity dispute Canada Soccer.

With files from Neil Davidson

