PSG's Aminata Diallo released without charges, police still investigating attack on teammate
French soccer player detained for questioning about attack on teammate last week
French police released Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Aminata Diallo from custody Thursday without charge but are still investigating an attack on one of her teammates, prosecutors said.
No charges have been filed but the investigation will continue, the prosecutor's office said. No other details were released.
Hamraoui and Diallo, both midfielders, play for PSG and France's national team.
PSG condemned the attack and said it will work with Versailles police to clarify what happened.
Diallo started in midfield for PSG on Tuesday in a 4-0 win over Real Madrid in the group stage of the Champions League.
Hamraoui rejoined PSG in the offseason from Barcelona, which beat PSG in the Champions League semifinals last season. She previously played for PSG from 2012-16, the year Diallo joined from Guingamp.