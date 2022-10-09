Canada's men's soccer team star Davies suffers skull contusion in Bayern game
Club does not give timeline on return of 21-year-old Edmonton native
Canadian soccer standout and Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies has suffered a skull contusion after he was kicked in the head during Saturday's draw with Borussia Dortmund, the Bundesliga champions said on Sunday.
The 21-year-old Edmonton native was challenging Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham for the ball towards the end of the first half and his head came into contact with the English midfielder's raised boot.
Alphonso Davies was forced to come off after taking this boot to the face from Jude Bellingham. <a href="https://t.co/YtQVpO7ZmO">pic.twitter.com/YtQVpO7ZmO</a>—@ESPNFC
Davies, a Canada international and a key member of the national team that qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 1986, was withdrawn at halftime.
Bayern did not give a timeline on his return to action but said he was "doing well under the circumstances" and sat out training on Sunday.
The 2-2 draw left both teams on 16 points with Bayern third and Dortmund fourth in the standings.
ℹ️ Alphonso Davies has been diagnosed with a bruised skull following last night's game. <br><br>Get well soon, Phonzy! ❤️ <a href="https://t.co/zRlKxJG08d">pic.twitter.com/zRlKxJG08d</a>—@FCBayernEN
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?