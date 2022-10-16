Canadian star Alphonso Davies returns to action with Bayern Munich after head injury
Fullback missed midweek Champions League win over Czechia's Viktoria Plzen
Canadian star Alphonso Davies, who suffered a cranial bruise after taking a boot to the head in a game last weekend, has been selected to start Sunday as Bayern Munich hosts SC Freiburg in Bundesliga play.
The 21-year-old from Edmonton had to be helped off just before halftime of last Saturday's 2-2 tie with Borussia Dortmund after challenging Dortmund's Jude Bellingham for the ball.
Our team to face <a href="https://twitter.com/scfreiburg?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@scfreiburg</a> 👊<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/packmas?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#packmas</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FCBSCF?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FCBSCF</a> <a href="https://t.co/qozJgVmgJD">pic.twitter.com/qozJgVmgJD</a>—@FCBayernEN
The injury occurred when the English midfielder, shielding the ball from Davies with his body, knocked the ball into the air with his right foot, looking to pivot and knock it away from the Bayern fullback. Davies' head got to the ball first and Bellingham's foot connected with the Canadian's face, not the ball.
Davies then fell to the ground, clutching his face. He received treatment and looked unsteady as he was helped off the field on the eve of halftime. He did not see further action.
Alphonso Davies was forced to come off after taking this boot to the face from Jude Bellingham. <a href="https://t.co/YtQVpO7ZmO">pic.twitter.com/YtQVpO7ZmO</a>—@ESPNFC
Dortmund rallied from a 2-0 deficit with 74th- and 95th-minute goals.
Davies, who missed the midweek Champions League win over Czechia's Viktoria Plzen, was in the starting lineup for third-place Bayern Munich's match against second-place Freiburg at Allianz Arena.
Watch the new CBC Sports show Soccer North airing weekly on CBC Gem and CBC Sports YouTube starting Friday, Oct. 28. Hosted by Andi Petrillo, Soccer North brings Canadians closer to the most interesting soccer headlines happening on and off the pitch.
With files from CBC Sports
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?