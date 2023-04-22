Alphonso Davies exits Bayern Munich match with apparent hamstring injury

Bayern Munich midfielder and Canadian men's national team star Alphonso Davies exited Saturday's game against Mainz with a possible hamstring injury.

The 22-year-old left back from Edmonton pulled up in the ninth minute, clutching his leg and asking for a substitution.

A native of Ghana, Davies has three goals and 11 points in 40 matches this season with Bayern.

In December, Davies was named Canada Soccer player of the year for the fourth time in five seasons.

He was instrumental in helping the men's team qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 36 years, and scored the squad's first-ever goal at soccer's showcase event in Qatar.

Davies also helped Bayern win the 2021-22 Bundesliga and 2022 DFL Supercup in Germany and became the all-time Canadian leader in UEFA Champions League appearances.

Davies was the lone Canadian attacker to play every minute at the World Cup and he scored the opening goal 67 seconds into Canada's match against the eventual bronze medal winner Croatia.

David goal not enough at Auxerre

Jonathan David's 21st goal of the season wasn't enough for Lille as it drew at Auxerre 1-1 in the French league on Saturday in Paris.

The Ottawa striker hit the post twice before putting Lille ahead from the penalty spot in the 36th minute after a handball confirmed by video review.

The goal moved David one behind Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe, who scored both of PSG's goals in a 2-1 win at bottom side Angers on Friday.

But Auxerre striker M'Baye Niang's penalty in the 62nd gave 14th-placed Auxerre a point toward safety.

Later Saturday, Lens was looking to move above Marseille and into second place with a home win over fourth-placed Monaco.

