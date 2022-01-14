Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies has heart muscle issue after bout with COVID-19
Edmonton native returned to training with Bayern Munich, 1 week after positive test
Edmonton native Alphonso Davies has been sidelined with evidence of heart muscle inflammation after being infected with the coronavirus, Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann said Friday.
The Canadian international will be out of action for at least "the coming weeks" after the inflammation, known as myocarditis, was detected in a followup examination after his return to training this week, Nagelsmann said. The coach described the inflammation as "mild" and "not so dramatic," citing the results of an ultrasound examination.
Myocarditis is a mild, temporary condition in the vast majority of cases, according to experts.
Bayern said last week that Davies had tested positive and he was back in training on Wednesday. Nagelsmann said Davies would now stop training until further notice to give his body time to heal.
Davies had been scheduled to play World Cup qualifiers with Canada in Honduras (Jan. 27), at home to the U.S. in Hamilton (Jan. 30) and in El Salvador (Feb. 2).
