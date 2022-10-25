Canada Soccer reportedly strikes deal with Alphonso Davies on name/image rights

Canada Soccer has come to terms on an agreement with Alphonso Davies, its marquee man, on name/image likeness rights, according to a source.

The deal just needs final signatures, according to the source who requested anonymity because the agreement has yet to be announced.

CBC Sports has not independently verified the report.

"I can confirm we are very close to the finish line," Canada Soccer general secretary Earl Cochrane said Tuesday when asked about an agreement.

Davies became the latest hot spot between Canada Soccer and its players last week when TSN reported Davies' representative had told Fanatics, which runs Canada Soccer's merchandise website and sell licensed sports goods, that it no longer had permission to sell Davies' jersey because the governing body does not have an agreement to market the Bayern Munich fullback's likeness and image.

Name/image likeness rights have been an issue in talks between Canada Soccer and the players ahead of the World Cup, Davies' jersey is by far the biggest-seller among the Canadian men.

Canada Soccer general secretary Earl Cochrane, who confirmed Davies' representative Nick Huoseh had asked for the jersey to be removed, said Monday the governing body has been in talks with the Davies camp for several weeks about a name/image likeness deal.

Cochrane said Monday he hoped the deal could be finalized "relatively soon."

