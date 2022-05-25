Alphonso Davies will return for Canada's 3 matches in June international window

Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies, sidelined from international play since November, returns to action with Canada for June games against Iran, Curacao and Honduras.

The 21-year-old from Edmonton missed Canada's last six outings after developing symptoms of myocarditis, a mild heart condition, following a bout of COVID-19.

Davies, named CONCACAF men's player of the year in April, returned to Bayern Munich's starting 11 for its April 6 Champions League quarterfinal against Spain's Villarreal, marking his first club appearance since Dec. 17.

There is also a place in coach John Herdman's 25-man squad for fullback/wingback Raheem Edwards, who has been in fine form with the Los Angeles Galaxy this season. The 26-year-old Edwards, who has four caps for Canada, last played for the national team in March 2018 — a 1-0 win over New Zealand in Spain in Herdman's debut as coach.

Edwards is tied for the MLS lead with three game-winning assists this season and has five assists in total.

"These are three opportunities to take steps forward with this group of players in preparation for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar," said Herdman. "Every minute together is crucial as we prepare to work collectively to give us the best chance to perform against some of the world's best on the biggest stage."

And there is a first senior call-up for 17-year-old forward Luca Koleosho, who made his La Liga debut in Spain for RCD Espanyol de Barcelona in the May 22 season finale against Granada CF.

Koleosho was also named on Canada's recently released provisional roster for the CONCACAF U-20 Championship. Born in the U.S. with an Italian-Canadian mother, he moved to Spain when he was 11.

"There isn't a minute that can be wasted in this moment. Our group of players that competed across 20 matches as part of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers created a foundation of trust, belief, and confidence in each other, so bringing them together and continuing to find that next level will be key to our success in Qatar," said Herdman.