Alphonso Davies celebrates title win with Bayern teammates in return to lineup

The German soccer league's restart is complete. Borussia Mönchengladbach qualified for the Champions League and Fortuna Dusseldorf was relegated by a single point on the last day of the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Bayern Munich secured its eighth straight title two games earlier and finished with a 13-point advantage over Borussia Dortmund in second. Bayern was presented with the trophy on Saturday, its chant of "champions" echoing around Wolfsburg's empty stadium.

You dream about moments like this as a kid, and I’m living my dream 🙏🏾 CHAMPIONS 🎊🎉 <a href="https://twitter.com/FCBayern?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FCBayern</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AD19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AD19</a>⚡️ <a href="https://t.co/kdNlj8NBgI">pic.twitter.com/kdNlj8NBgI</a> —@AlphonsoDavies

Bayern beat Wolfsburg 4-0 to finish on 100 goals for the season, one short of the record. Robert Lewandowski scored a penalty for his 34th Bundesliga goal of the season as the Polish forward finished as the league top scorer for the third season in a row.

Canadian international Alphonso Davies, who returned to Bayern's lineup from suspension after a red card June 16 at Werder Bremen, played the full 90 minutes at left back.

The win completed a banner league season for the 19-year-old former Vancouver Whitecap, who became a fixture at left back, was voted rookie of the year and set a Bundesliga speed record when he was clocked at 36.51 kilometres per hour in the first half against Bremen.

That erases the fastest recorded speed in league history (36.19 km/h by Borussia Dortmund's Achraf Hakimi) since detailed data collection began in 2011.

Davies, an Edmonton native, was 18 years 86 days old when he made his Bayern debut in late January 2019.