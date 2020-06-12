Canada's Alphonso Davies named German league's rookie of the month
Nineteen-year-old Bayern Munich fullback Alphonso Davies has been named the rookie of the month in Bundesliga.
Bayern Munich fullback has been dubbed Road Runner for speed
Canadian international Alphonso Davies has won the Bundesliga Rookie Award for May.
The 19-year-old Bayern Munich fullback beat out Borussia Moenchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram and RB Leipzig midfielder Christopher Nkunku.
Davies was involved in Robert Lewandowski's decisive goal in Bayern's 2-1 DFB Pokal semifinal victory over Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday.
Earlier in the month, he scored against Fortuna Duesseldorf and Eintracht Frankfurt.
Veteran Bayern forward Thomas Muller dubbed the Canadian the "FC Bayern Road Runner" because of his blistering speed.
Voting for the award is split between fans (40 per cent), clubs (30 per cent) and media (30 per cent).
WATCH | Davies scores again in Bayern's dominant win over Dusseldorf:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.