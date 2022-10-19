Canadian star Alphonso Davies dazzles in Bayern Munich German Cup win

Canadian star Alphonso Davies scored a goal and set up another as Bayern Munich defeated Augsburg 5-2 Wednesday to reach the German Cup round of 16.

Both goals were stylish affairs.

In the 74th minute, the 21-year-old from Edmonton passed the ball to himself in taking a corner and then nutmegged Augburg's Julian Baumgartlinger before feeding Jamal Musiala whose shot beat Augsburg 'keeper Tomas Koubek.

Davies scored Bayern's fifth goal in the 91st minute, slotting home a pass from Thomas Mueller after making a lung-busting run from his left fullback position.

It was Davies' sixth goal in Bayern colours and his first in non-Bundesliga competition.

Mads Pedersen put Augsburg ahead in the ninth minute but Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored twice and set up another goal for Joshua Kimmich as Bayern replied.

An own goal from Dayot Upamecano restored Augsburg's hopes of an upset in the 65th until Musiala sealed the result.

Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala, left, celebrates with Alphonso Davies after scoring their side's fourth goal on Wednesday. (Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Davies, who suffered a cranial bruise after taking a boot to the head in an Oct. 8 game at Borussia Dortmund, returned to action Sunday in Bayern's 5-0 league win over SC Freiburg.

Bayern have won the German Cup 20 times, most recently in 2020.

Borussia Dortmund and Bundesliga leader Union Berlin also advanced Wednesday.

Watch the new CBC Sports show Soccer North airing weekly on CBC Gem and CBC Sports' YouTube channel starting Friday, Oct. 28. Hosted by Andi Petrillo, Soccer North brings Canadians closer to the most interesting soccer headlines happening on and off the pitch.