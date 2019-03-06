Canada takes Algarve Cup bronze with win over Sweden

​Jessie Fleming scored in the seventh round of a penalty shootout to earn Canada the bronze medal at the Algarve Cup on Wednesday.

The UCLA midfielder capped the 6-5 shootout victory by beating Swedish goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl after Canada's Stephanie Labbe dove to the right to deny Hanna Glas.

Canada captain Christine Sinclair and Sweden's Mimmi Larsson missed in the penalty shootout.

Sophie Schmidt, Deanne Rose, Ashley Lawrence, Janine Beckie and Kadeisha Buchanan all converted their penalties against the ninth-ranked Swedes.

With Sinclair missing Canada's second penalty attempt, the pressure was on. But Labbe stopped the Swedes' fourth try to restore parity. And when the Canadian 'keeper came up big on Sweden's seventh attempt, Fleming stepped up to seal the deal.

Fifth-ranked Canada wins the bronze despite scoring just one goal in its three matches at the 12-team women's soccer tournament. But it also did not concede a goal.

No. 34 Poland faced No. 13 Norway in the championship game.

It was 0-0 after 90 minutes with Canada outshooting Swden 8-7, although the Swedes had a 4-3 edge in shots on target

Plenty of chances

It was an entertaining contest with chances at both ends on a windy day at a largely empty Estadio Algarve, which was built for Euro 2004. As had been the case earlier in the tournament, Canada pressured its opposition but had trouble converting that into goals.

Canada coach Kenneth Heiner-Moller made two chances from the starting lineup that beat Scotland 1-0.

Labbe replaced Erin McLeod in goal while Nichelle Prince came in for Jordyn Huitema. Canada continued with a back three with Shelina Zadorsky and Schmidt flanking Buchanan.

It was an even opening but gradually Canada began to exert some pressure. Lindahl had to tip a looping Prince shot over the crossbar in the 14th minute, crashing into the goalpost in the process.

Prince's attempt to chip the goalkeeper took a deflection away from goal in the 20th minute.

Canada's pressing game, meanwhile, disrupted the Swedes' buildup.

Lindahl, who plays for the Chelsea women's team in England, came to the rescue in the 26th minute when she just beat Sinclair to the ball in the penalty box after a probing cross from Lawrence.

A minute later, Labbe stopped a Sofia Jakobsson shot hit right at her. At the other end, Lindahl had to be sharp in the 39th minute, beating Prince to a ball at the edge of the box.

Timely block

Canada threatened late in the half but a timely block by Magdalena Eriksson, another Chelsea player, took care of an Allysha Chapman shot in the penalty box.

A Lawrence goal was called offside in first-half stoppage time. Beckie's throw-in was chested forward by Sinclair to Fleming, whose cross found Lawrence in front of goal. But Fleming was judged to have been offside.

Canada won the Algarve Cup in 2016 and was runner-up in 2017.

The championship game between Sweden and the Netherlands was cancelled due to heavy rain. Both teams were awarded first lace.