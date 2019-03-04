Canada to face Sweden for 3rd place at Algarve Cup
Canadians hold 2-1-2 record in last 5 matches against Swedes
Canada will face Sweden for third place Wednesday at the Algarve Cup women's soccer tournament.
Canada, ranked fifth in the world, tied No. 22 Iceland 0-0 in its opening match before defeating No. 20 Scotland 1-0 on Christine Sinclair's 179th international goal.
Canada has a career 5-13-3 record against No. 9 Sweden, although it is 2-1-2 in the last five meetings.
No. 34 Poland will face No. 13 Norway in Wednesday's championship game in Parchal, Portugal.
Canada won the tournament in 2016 and was runner-up in 2017.
WATCH | Sinclair scores career goal No. 179 in win against Scotland
The Canadian women finished fifth last year after beating Japan 2-0 in their final match. Canada, second to Sweden in Group B with a 2-1-0 record, was consigned to the fifth-place game after finishing as the second-best runner-up behind Portugal (2-0-1).
