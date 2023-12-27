Spanish soccer star Alexia Putellas will undergo knee surgery

Two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas will undergo knee surgery on Wednesday.

The Barcelona women's star will have "an arthroscopy on her left knee," her club said Tuesday, adding it will make "an official medical announcement once the operation has concluded."

Putellas was part of Spain's World Cup-winning squad earlier this year.

The 29-year-old midfielder missed the entire 2022 European Championship after injuring her knee in training. The Spanish soccer federation said Putellas tore the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee.