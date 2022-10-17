Spain's Alexia Putellas first 2-time women's recipient of Ballon d'Or award
Barcelona midfielder scored 42 goals, beating Beth Mead and Sam Kerr for honour
Spanish player Alexia Putellas won the women's Ballon d'Or for the second straight year on Monday following another outstanding season with Barcelona.
Putellas scored 42 goals and delivered 22 assists last season. The midfielder became the first player to win the award twice.
With Barcelona, she won the Spanish League and reached the Champions League final.
Putellas beat out Beth Mead and Sam Kerr for the award voted on by a panel of international journalists.
Awarded by France Football magazine, the Ballon d'Or has been given out to men every year since 1956 when Stanley Matthews won. The women's trophy was created in 2018, and both were cancelled in 2020 because of the pandemic.
Karim Benzema is the favourite to win the men's trophy that will be announced later Monday.
For the first time this year, the Ballon d'Or was based on achievements from the past season. It was previously awarded based on performances throughout calendar years.
Scored in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UWCL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UWCL</a> Final ✅<br>Went undefeated in Liga F ✅<br>Scored 34 goals in 2022 ✅<br><br>Back-to-back Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas might be injured but she's had a brilliant year 💪 <a href="https://t.co/3iT8aO7qLZ">pic.twitter.com/3iT8aO7qLZ</a>—@AttackingThird
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?