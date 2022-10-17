Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Spain's Alexia Putellas first 2-time women's recipient of Ballon d'Or award

Spanish player Alexia Putellas won the women's Ballon d'Or for the second straight year on Monday following another outstanding season with Barcelona.

Barcelona midfielder scored 42 goals, beating Beth Mead and Sam Kerr for honour

FC Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas receives the Ballon d'Or award for a second consecutive year on Monday at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris. (Franck Fife/AFP via Getty Images)

Putellas scored 42 goals and delivered 22 assists last season. The midfielder became the first player to win the award twice.

With Barcelona, she won the Spanish League and reached the Champions League final.

Putellas beat out Beth Mead and Sam Kerr for the award voted on by a panel of international journalists.

Awarded by France Football magazine, the Ballon d'Or has been given out to men every year since 1956 when Stanley Matthews won. The women's trophy was created in 2018, and both were cancelled in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Karim Benzema is the favourite to win the men's trophy that will be announced later Monday.

For the first time this year, the Ballon d'Or was based on achievements from the past season. It was previously awarded based on performances throughout calendar years.

