Canadian Adriana Leon undergoes surgery for broken foot, Olympics in limbo
West Ham forward set to miss remainder of FA Women's Super League season
Canadian international forward Adriana Leon will miss the rest of the FA Women's Super League season after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured foot.
The English league runs through May 9. There was no immediate word on whether her recovery will stretch into the Tokyo Olympics, whose soccer competition is scheduled for July 21 through Aug. 7.
In a release Tuesday, West Ham said the surgery happened last Friday.
In 18 appearances this season, Leon has picked up one goal and five assists.
She joined West Ham United in January 2019 following a five-year stretch in the National Women's Soccer League where she was last with the Seattle Reign, who decided not to retain her rights following the 2018 season.
In between that time, she made the move to Swiss Nationalliga A team FC Zurich Frauen in 2016, where she spent four months before returning to the U.S. to play for the Boston Breakers of the NWSL.
The King City, Ont. native attended Notre Dame University for her first two years on the Divison 1 level before transferring to the University of Florida for one year.
The 28-year-old has won 66 caps for Canada with 19 goals and four assists.
With files from CBC Sports
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.