Canadian forward Adriana Leon joins Aston Villa on 2-year contract

Canada's Adriana Leon has signed a two-year deal with Aston Villa of the English Women's Super League.

The 30-year-old forward was with Manchester United last year and spent the second half of the season on loan with the National Women's Soccer League's Portland Thorns.

Leon, from Maple and King City, Ont., joined United in July 2022 and scored three goals in nine appearances for the club.

She spent the four seasons prior to that with West Ham United.

Leon has 99 caps with the national team, having last competed for Canada at the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. She had one goal in three games at the tournament.

She was also a member of the Olympic gold medal-winning team in Tokyo in 2021 and has competed in three World Cups overall.

"Adriana is someone we've monitored over the last 18 months and is someone who has displayed great pedigree in the Barclays WSL," Aston Villa coach Carla Ward said in a statement.

"She can play off both sides and will add another dimension to our evolving group. We're delighted she's committed her future to us and we're all looking forward to working with her."