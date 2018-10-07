2nd woman accuses Ronaldo of sexual assault: report

The attorney for a woman who has alleged she was raped by soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo nearly a decade ago said a second woman has contacted him and made the same claims, according to a report.

The Mail on Sunday reported that attorney Leslie Stovall has passed on the details of the second woman's account to police in Las Vegas. He declined to name the woman.

Stovall also represents former model Kathryn Mayorga, who claims Ronaldo raped her in 2009 in the penthouse of a Las Vegas hotel.

"I have had a call from a woman who claims to have had a similar experience," Stovall said, according to the London-based publication.

Last Monday, Las Vegas police reopened the investigation into Mayorga's claims against the 33-year-old Ronaldo, who plays for Italian team Juventus. He previously played for Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Ronaldo denies accusations

Mayorga filed a lawsuit on Sept. 27 in Clark County District Court in Nevada with 11 claims, including battery, abuse of a vulnerable person and intentional infliction of emotional distress. She previously had signed a non-disclosure agreement, and a court will need to rule it invalid for her lawsuit to advance.

Ronaldo has denied the accusation from Mayorga, tweeting Wednesday: "Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in."

I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me. Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in. Keen as I may be to clear my name, I refuse to feed the media spectacle created by people seeking to promote themselves at my expense. —@Cristiano

Regardless, the impact is being felt. Nike, with whom he has a lifetime deal, said last week, "We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation."

A native of Portugal and a longtime member of the country's national team, was left off the team roster for an Oct. 11 match against Poland and an Oct. 14 game against Scotland.

He continues to have the support of Juventus, at least for now.

.<a href="https://twitter.com/Cristiano?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Cristiano</a> Ronaldo has shown in recent months his great professionalism and dedication, which is appreciated by everyone at Juventus. 1/1 —@juventusfcen

The events allegedly dating back to almost 10 years ago do not change this opinion, which is shared by anyone who has come into contact with this great champion. 2/2 —@juventusfcen

Ronaldo played for Juventus Saturday and scored a goal in a 2-0 win over Udinese.