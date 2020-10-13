Sports stars Cristiano Ronaldo, Dustin Johnson test positive for COVID-19

Juventus strike Cristiano Ronaldo and world No.1-ranked golfer Dustin Johnson each announced Tuesday they have tested positive for COVID-19.

Johnson, 36, who last competed at the U.S. Open, has withdrawn from this week's CJ Cup in light of the diagnosis as he begins to self-isolate, the Tour said.

"Obviously, I am very disappointed," Johnson said in a statement released on the PGA Tour's website.

"I was really looking forward to competing this week, but will do everything I can to return as quickly as possible. I have already had a few calls with the Tour's medical team and appreciate all the support and guidance they have given me."

Ronaldo, 35, will miss Wednesday's UEFA Nations League game against Sweden but is "well, has no symptoms and is in isolation," the Portuguese Football Federation said in a statement on its website.

The federation added that the rest of the Portugal squad had undergone tests as a result of Ronaldo's positive, but that they had all tested negative and would be available for the Sweden match.

"No team can be better without the best player in the world but this team has already demonstrated that collectively it has the capacity to tackle the situation," Portugal head coach Fernando Santos told a news conference.

"He (Ronaldo) is managing the situation very well. He is in the room, saying he wants to play, he talks to us from upstairs (from his balcony)," Santos jokingly added.

Five-times world player of the year Ronaldo appeared in his side's 0-0 draw away to France in the Nations League on Sunday and Wednesday's 0-0 draw in a friendly at home to Spain.

He will now be doubtful for Juve's Serie A trip to Crotone on Saturday and their Champions League group stage opening game away to Dynamo Kiev next Tuesday.

Johnson has had a sensational year, winning his first FedExCup championship at East Lake last month before taking home PGA Tour Player of the Year honors for the second time.