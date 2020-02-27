Skip to Main Content
Slovenia vs Germany: 2020 Women's Sitting Volleyball Paralympic Qualifier on CBC
Sports·Live

Slovenia vs Germany: 2020 Women's Sitting Volleyball Paralympic Qualifier on CBC

Slovania and Germany will go head-to-head from Halifax, NS.
Slovania and Germany will go head-to-head from Halifax, NS. 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports