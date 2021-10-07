Skip to Main Content
Sky advances to WNBA Finals with win over top-seeded Sun | CBC Sports Loaded
Sports
·
Video
Sky advances to WNBA Finals with win over top-seeded Sun
Chicago Sky advance to the WNBA Finals for the first time since 2014 with a 79-69 victory over top-seeded Connecticut Sun.
Posted: Oct 06, 2021 10:33 PM ET | Last Updated: October 7
