Skip to Main Content
Skate Ontario on CBC: Winterfest - Juvenile Championship, Open Free, Novice Free, Junior Free & Senior Free Programs
Sports·Live

Skate Ontario on CBC: Winterfest - Juvenile Championship, Open Free, Novice Free, Junior Free & Senior Free Programs

The Winterfest Skating Event will be coming to you live from Brampton, ON.
The Winterfest Skating Event will be coming to you live from Brampton, ON. 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports