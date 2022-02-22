Watch Skate Canada Synchronized Skating Championships

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the Skate Canada Synchronized Skating Championships in Calgary.

Live coverage from the Markin MacPhail Centre at Canada Olympic Park continues on Friday at 11:25 p.m. ET with the senior short program. A full schedule is listed below.

Teams from all across the country will compete for national titles in the senior, junior, novice, intermediate and open categories. The top two senior teams will represent Canada at the ISU World Synchronized Skating Championships, which will be held April 7-9 in Hamilton.

Streaming schedule