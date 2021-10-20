Skip to Main Content
Menu
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
sports
Top Stories
Scores
NHL
Olympic Sports
Video
Shows
Podcasts
Player's Own Voice
All Sports
More
Skate America kicks off the Grand Prix season | CBC Sports Loaded
Sports
·
Video
Skate America kicks off the Grand Prix season
Skate America is happening Oct. 22-24 in Las Vegas and CBC Sports figure skating analyst Asher Hill breaks down the big stories.
Social Sharing
Posted: Oct 20, 2021 12:58 PM ET | Last Updated: October 20
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC Sports
Report Typo or Error
now