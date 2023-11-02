As an athlete, one of the most devastating occurrences is not a loss at a game or even a championship, it is an injury. An injury can cut short a season, be a career ender, or in the most extreme situation, end a life.

We know that sports always involve a physical risk because of contact, speed of play, environment or conditions, and infrequently — intentional malice. There are the light scratches and bumps and bruises but also concussions, fractured bones, torn ligaments and more.

When one joins sport of any kind, there is the understanding that they accept the risk of injury . I have four children who are athletes and there isn't a week where someone doesn't need Voltaren, some KT tape or the packet of frozen peas we keep in the freezer as a de facto ice bag.

When they were little, I would get out the tube of Polysporin I kept in my bag with bandages and kiss the boo boo better. As they got older and more competitive, it elevated to X-rays, physiotherapy appointments and knee braces. In the case of my daughter, surgeries for broken fingers because she's a soccer goalkeeper. But never did I anticipate or expect death.

When I first heard the news of Adam Johnson's tragic death on the ice, I was horrified and heartbroken. Johnson, a former NHL player, was playing with the Nottingham Panthers in the Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) in England. The EIHL was founded in 2003 and currently has 10 teams from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Johnson previously played with the Pittsburgh Penguins for a brief time before moving to Europe. His family back home in Minnesota always supported him. During a game on Oct. 28, Johnson fell and the blade of another player sliced his neck. He was rushed to hospital but later died from his injuries. It was reported that his family was watching him on a livestream when the fatal incident occurred.

The entire hockey community was devastated and it prompted some serious discussions about safety equipment and policy. Leagues like the Professional Women's Hockey League are seriously considering mandatory neck guards , while the National Hockey League has not mandated their use, leaving the option to wear them to the players. The Western Hockey League joined the Ontario Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior League to make them mandatory. Not surprisingly, the EIHL has made neck guards mandatory starting in the 2024-25 season.

"[Anywhere] where they play hockey, they're looking at this now. Every level." said Brian Burke, executive director of the PWHL Players' Association.

Perhaps more disturbing is what was described as a "freak accident" has now been elevated to criminal charges. A hockey player has been arrested by the South Yorkshire police for "suspicion of manslaughter." This turns a lot of the discourse onto its head. By British law, the accused cannot be named by media.

There have been gruesome deaths in this same manner on the ice on this side of the pond. In January 2022, Teddy Balkind, a high school hockey player, died when a blade cut his neck. The 10th grader's tragic death, while horrific, was deemed accidental. USA Hockey strongly recommended wearing neck guards but did not enforce it with policy.

WATCH: Arrest made in Adam Johnson death:

Man arrested after hockey player's neck slashed during game Duration 2:06 Featured Video Police in England have arrested a man on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of hockey player Adam Johnson, whose neck was cut with a skate blade during a game in October.

But the Johnson case is different because the accused faces charges that we have not often seen in hockey. The allegation infers that while there might not be intent, a case of recklessness can be made. What's more, the case will be tried in the court of a country that is not as familiar with the sport and could create a precedent that reverberates over here.

It might take a decision in a foreign court to push policy in hockey. Hockey culture has taken many hits at the core in the last few years. From cover-ups of abuse and mismanagement of the federation, the one thing that hockey responds to is safety of players. Not mental and emotional safety perhaps, but physical safety. It would be even worse public relations if they didn't care about the most basic and preventable injuries.

In March 2004, Vancouver Canucks player Todd Bertuzzi hit Colorado Avalanche forward Steve Moore from behind. The illegal hit was so hard Moore fell and two players fell on top of him. Moore suffered three broken vertebrae and a concussion. The injuries were such he never played professional hockey again.

Bertuzzi was criminally charged for his actions, in part because of the allegation it was a premeditated assault. Moore had hit Bertuzzi's teammate, Markus Naslund, in a previous game and there had been talk of payback. In court, Bertuzzi pleaded guilty to criminal assault causing bodily harm. He was sentenced to one year of probation and 80 hours of community service. He was also suspended by the NHL.

Moore later sued Bertuzzi in civil court which ended with a settlement .

While that incident carries the weight of responsibility of a destroyed career and unrequited dreams, there was no death. Thankfully. But in the case of Johnson, there are no crushed career dreams. There are no dreams at all.

The investigation in England will be interesting. If a hockey player can be considered culpable and accountable at this level, then it might expedite what safety measures are required. And remind players to keep their emotions and physical manifestations very measured.